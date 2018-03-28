LETTER: What will they think of next?

How desperate must local councils be, to fine ratepayers up to $2500, whose empty bins are left on the footpath for over 24 hours.

Are fines passed onto landlords when tenants carelessly leave their bins out more than a day?

In the third millennium, governments are desperately seeking to glean more revenue from new creative taxes, levies and fines, while resident and ratepayer services and benefits are reduced or cancelled.

The thirst for public funds to finance their policies and spending agenda is insatiable.

Councils have a finger in every pie financing the State's exacerbated taxing regime, through fines, electricity and water charges.

Perhaps we residents and ratepayers should charge local governments for our maintaining their footpaths for years: council property. Paying increasingly more rates for bin services annually, each resident should be allowed a get-out-of-jail free voucher for their oversight. Luckily, some, but not all, have good neighbours willing to take in the bins, in their absence.

There is a groundswell of discontent about the unsustainability of the escalating taxing greed of all levels of governments. Euphemisms for taxes, such as levies, charges and even fines, are increasingly being appropriated to finance fiscal failure of governments to manage their budgets responsibly. What'll they think of next?

ELOISE ROWE - Marcoola

