LETTER: Why are we so scared of North Korea?

JUST why are we scared of North Korea?



America, Russia, Britain and I suspect many other nations have access to nuclear weapons and ICBMs.



Other than manpower North Korea has what?



No navy or air force of which to speak and no access to the raw materials required for war.



We are spending millions if not billions to protect us from what?



Just why are our politicians, aided by the media creating this fear?



The answer is simple, a population running scared does not think about the things that really matter.



There is more chance of you or I being killed by a car on Boat Harbour Drive, than a North Korean soldier.



You, I and the entire population would be better served if the millions, no, billions being spent on submarines and fighter planes was to be spent on much needed infrastructure like roads, rail and a high quality internet.



More importantly infrastructure would be creating work for Australians in Australia, not sending our money off shore to buy things we don't really need.



I thought the Cold War was dead and buried, but I was wrong, politicians and the media need a fear factor, it takes the populations mind off the real issues.



If only our leaders concentrated on unemployment, the national debt, the decline in education, the cost of housing and access to potable water.



Remember, the only thing to fear is fear itself, the boogieman is all in the mind.



JOHN A NEVE



Torquay

