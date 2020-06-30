LETTER: World is going mad around us

What hope do we have?

IF ANYONE doesn’t believe Malthusians are at work, look at the COVID-19 figures.

Add to that the overpopulation believers, the farce of ocean wind farms adding to water displacement, the private financiers cartel, the coming harvest of bank accounts (the $250,000 deposit guarantee is not active), death loss superannuation, introduction of military in public with the build-up of public violence justifying further authoritarian control, increasing blame on China that gets no benefit from NATO hegemony, and gross world unemployment.

And what is government doing?

Religion used to be called the ‘opium of the people’ now it’s a sports led economic recovery spreading more virus deaths.

But the public has been so dumbed down by ‘education’, unless the media comes to its senses, what have you got other than World War III?

Who or what, can survive a 10 year nuclear winter?

So many promises of cost decreases, go figure.

Kind regards,

PETER PRONCZAK,

Torquay

Change is needed

A QUEENSLAND parliamentary inquiry has recommended that Queensland should legalise voluntary assisted dying for Queenslanders with intolerable end-of-life suffering which cannot always be relieved by palliative care.

The chairman of this inquiry, Aaron Harper MP, wrote that “every four days in Queensland, a person suffering a terminal illness takes their own life. This must stop. In my view, suicide should never be the only option for Queenslanders suffering at end of life.”

Current options for people who are experiencing grievous and irremediable suffering related to an advanced terminal illness are limited to refusing all food and fluid, illegally import drugs that will induce death, buying a one-way plane ticket to a Swiss clinic (death tourism), or suicide.

In contrast, voluntary assisted dying will allow the person – who is already dying – to have a calm and peaceful death, in their own home, surrounded by the people they love.

Many dying people will gain great comfort knowing this is an option if their suffering ever becomes intolerable and irremediable.

Victoria and Western Australia have legalised voluntary assisted dying, and it’s time that Queenslanders are given this option after legislated eligibility criteria and safeguards are met. We all want to have a good quality death, just as we have enjoyed a good quality life.

Sincerely,

PHIL BROWNE

Fraser Coast co-ordinator

Dying With Dignity Qld

*Lifeline: 13 11 14

Thank you for Relaying around Australia

I AM writing to thank the Queensland community for uniting with the rest of the nation in the fight against cancer and helping to fundraise over $5000 with Relay Australia.

The online relay around the country was fuelled by generous donations, where every dollar passed the virtual baton one kilometre along the path, starting in Brisbane and travelling west around Australia.

The funds raised from Relay Australia will be distributed among the states and territories, to help fund vital support and services for those impacted by cancer at a time when they are more vulnerable than ever.

For over 20 years, Relay For Life has brought out the incredible spirit of our communities to celebrate, remember, and fight back against cancer, and this virtual Relay was no different.

It was beautiful to see many people take part in the virtual tribute wall, where they dedicated their donation and shared their reasons for relaying.

With Queensland’s physical Relay For Life events looking towards virtual replacements due to COVID-19, I urge all Queenslanders to keep their Relay spirit alive, and join us in our new way of connecting to support those around us impacted by cancer.

Cancer doesn’t rest, so neither do we.

One person is diagnosed every 18 minutes in Queensland, and we need your help to give them the support they need.

Further information on Relay For Life is available via cancerqld.org.au.

CHRIS MCMILLAN

CEO Cancer Council Queensland