LETTERS: Beach umbrella and response to Hervey Bay MP

BEACH UMBRELLA IDEA

HAVING watched the superb upgrade of the beach here in Torquay I thought of an idea which would just be the icing on the cake.

A series of six or so large size permanent beach umbrellas or maybe an arrangement of poles with shade cloth right down on the beach so swimmers and families could enjoy the nice weather and at the same time avoid the UV damage of a day out at the beach.

If council didn't want to go to the expense maybe a small plaque signifying they were donated by someone who wanted to be remembered after they had died much like we have on the esplanade seats we already have.

This would be a nice feature which Hervey Bay could offer and a point of difference for tourists too.

ROSS SCANLON

Hervey Bay

LOVING THE RECIPES

I ENJOY reading letters and Taste and I was especially interested in this week's recipes as I like Mexican food.

There is something that I would like to mention, however, regarding the Pumpkin Chilli con carne recipe.

"Chilli con carne" means "Chilli With Meat" so as the recipe is a vegetarian one, it is really "Pumpkin Chilli".

There are many chilli recipes including the most popular one made with dried beans, chilli powder and tomatoes which becomes Chilli con carne when meat is added.

I look forward to enjoying more recipes in the future.

BARBARA CAMPBELL

Urangan

RESPONSE TO HERVEY BAY MP

IN RESPONSE to Ted Sorensen's outburst in the Chronicle last week.

What a joke - after years of being quiet.

Hervey Bay should be a thriving large city.

What has Ted Sorensen done other than sit on his hands?

As soon as someone comes to town with money and projects, he's the first to complain.

If Hervey Bay had someone like Bruce Saunders the whole of the Wide Bay would prosper.

Time to move over Ted, and let progress begin.

ISOBEL DALE

Maryborough