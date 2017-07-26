Letters: Don't be a slob and NBN failure

OPINION: Experience on the Coast just keeps getting better

ON READING my paper (FCC 25/7/17) I wondered what made a person hide in the toilets with chocolates, or how no power to the people came to be?

But after struggling in my senior years down to the ATM outside of the post office in Torquay, I think I know.

We often read about the sins of the young, but is it their fault?

A man of my age on receiving a withdrawal from the ATM screwed up his statement and threw it on the ground!

Being my normal pleasant self, I ask do you always throw your rubbish on the ground?

He mumbled some rubbish about the receptacle was full and so it might have been.

However, two steps to the right or two steps to the left there were council rubbish bins.

He was a man who could walk across the road from his car and walk back again, but could not walk two steps to dispose of his rubbish!

You'd have to ask, why get a printed statement if you are going to throw it on the ground?

Children are for the most part a product of their parents, I sympathies with the children of this man, after all it's not your fault daddy is a slob.

- John A Neve, Torquay.

NBN FAILURE

KEV Williams' experience of having the NBN installed and thereby a black-out on the home phone and wi-fi is apparently backed up by others.

There are obviously installing issues but to be without your landline and network for eight weeks is beyond the pale.

Having been called in order to have the new broadband installed, while agreeing, I am going to do as suggested and wait for the last possible moment.

Given the various issues, that still may not be adequate.

Imagine if one was working from home and had an eight-week delay - you may as well shut up shop.

Here is hoping the Williams have theirs up and running soon and with the promised faster speed.

- Claire Jolliffe, Wide Bay.