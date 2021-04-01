LETTERS: Gaytime, climate change, misbehaving pollies

LET GAYTIME LIVE ON

So a male homosexual has started a movement to change the name of "gaytime ice cream" and expect Streets to submit to this like other woke spineless international companies did on Coon cheese and Redskin lollies (Calls for Golden Gaytime to have name changed, March 24).

I challenge public commentators and others that support the use of gay to identify homosexual men to tell me how this word, it is an acronym, came into vogue.

It originated in California during the 1970/80 as the acronym for "good as you" and became "GAY".

The word "homosexual" is now identified as an outdated word, what garbage we accept. I have never used this word indicating a homosexual man and, being an octogenarian, do not intend to.

Robert Buick, Mountain Creek

I read there is a push by a gay person to have the name of the ice cream Golden Gaytime changed as it has the word "gay" in it.

Back in the day before gays were "gays" the word was used to mean happy, fun etc. Even some girls were named Gay.

So now one person finds it offensive and wants the name changed. Will my uncle Dick be forced to change his name too?

Jim Forbes, Meridan Plains

CLIMATE CHANGE A NEW RELIGION

A survey reveals that 80 per cent of voters believe that "action to reduce greenhouse emissions is important" and for 52 per cent it was a factor influencing their vote in the 2019 federal election.

Of those believers, how many blindly accept what they are told by climate catastrophists who unashamedly promote misinformation?

This pseudo-science to justify preaching hysteria is representative of either pure ignorance or a deliberate ideological and political bias.

In the pursuit of an anti-Christian secular society, the new God is science, the new religion is climate change, so climate scientists are the high priests, while the woke preach the gospel of hysteria and alarmism.

Isabella Parker, Ninderry

BENCH OUT BAD BEHAVIOUR

To reform parliamentary behaviour is the key to addressing the other problems in Canberra (Sex, booze, power: Inside Parliament House's 'toxic' culture, March 24).

That is where the unsavoury behaviour starts - at the top.

It should be mandatory that any interjections, foul language and abuse be dealt with by a one week "benching" without pay or privileges.

Watch the better behaviour and trickle down effect happen then.

Dave Whittaker, Mooloolaba

COVID CALLS FOR NEW STATE MOTTO

Maybe it is time to change our Queensland motto to: One day perfect, next day infected (Three new cases as Premier sets lockdown deadline, March 31).

Terry Marsden, Caloundra West

LESS BLAME, MORE RESPONSIBILITY

To constantly blame men only reinforces the belief that poor little defenceless women aren't interested in sex and are never the ones who initiate it.

Perhaps we should all play less of a blame game, and all take more responsibility for our own actions.

Michael Matthews, Bribie Island

BRONCOS' LEARNING CURVE

Finally, after 259 long days the Broncos have scored a win, defeating the Bulldogs 24-0.

As a Broncos supporter, why am I not overjoyed about this convincing result?

It was like watching a battle of the wooden spooners, a bit like a mock re-enactment battle between two period-dressed combatants.

While it was a different story in the second half and entertaining to watch Bronco players rip an opponent apart with spectacular tries like in the days of old, they still need a lot of improvement to beat teams like the Storm, Eels and Panthers.

Obviously this season will be a learning period for what is a young team, so to finish in the top eight may be a bridge too far for them this year.

But experience is a valuable asset and if coach Kevin Walters can find a strong leader to direct them on the field they will have the potential to be a top-performing team.

Keith Whiteside, Sippy Downs