LETTERS: Taylor should be attending council meetings

AS reported in the Fraser Coast Chronicle (FCC 18-02-17) I find it quite incomprehensible that Stuart Taylor does not attend the weekly Monday council meetings.



As mentioned the act requires that all councillors participate in these meetings.

He would not survive long in the real world carrying on in this manner.



Obviously you can't like everyone (that is natural) but you should be showing a bit of tolerance so as the council is seen to be running as a well oiled machine.



I am over all this negative news from the council.



Please make sure that all I read in the future is positive news for the future well being of the Fraser Coast.



WAYNE BANDHOLZ



Maryborough



