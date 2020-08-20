LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time to make tough refugee decisions

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Brisbane refugees protests

BRISBANE protesters are determined to break COVID protocol, to defend refugees in mandatory detention in a Brisbane hotel, living for the past seven years at taxpayers' expense. The real cost is never disclosed.

Australia's homeless, legitimate citizens, are out in the cold, while these permanent hotel guests denied entry, stay indoors.

Illegal refugees who will never be admitted, continue to be kept in detention by our government, instead of returning to their countries of origin.

On Christmas Island, opened to accommodate one Biloela family refused citizenship, despite contributing to their beloved community, are refused permanency, kept, it seems, in detention, employing expensive security and catering companies off-shore.

It is time to return those who have no hope, who will realistically never be granted citizenship, at a time when our government is handing out unprecedented amounts to keep its own citizens in this COVID crisis.

Indecision is both cruel to these refugees as to their prospects, giving them false hope with every delay and taxpayers who collect the tab.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. Aged care is a business and the government owned ones will become a business too. So just hope you got money or you are up sh-- creek.

AS. I agree with you Leyland Barnett about drivers and mobile phone use while driving. I have said for years that the penality for using your moblie while driving should be the same as drink driving. It is just as or even worse than drink driving. You should also have your car taken off you for a period of time.

