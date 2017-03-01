Level 2 water restrictions start March 1 on Fraser Coast

AS OF today, level two water restrictions will be enforced by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, to conserve town water.

With Lake Lenthall sitting at 67%, and no significant rain guaranteed to come our way in the near future, the council has made the decision to save as much water as possible.

TOP FRASER COAST STORIES

Retired Bay magistrate looks back on most shocking cases

How a 19yo became her own boss after dropping out of school

Family man downloaded 921 disgusting images

Young mum found dead in bushland

Cr Anne Maddern said outdoor water use had almost doubled in the last six months, and it was uncertain when the dry weather would change.

"There are a number of ways that we can all contribute to being more water-wise," Cr Maddern said.

RELATED: Why council won't say how much water is in Lenthall Dam

From today hand held hoses will be permitted from 4pm to 9am, but must have a trigger nozzle.

Sprinklers, drippers and soaker hoses can be used on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8pm to 6am, and must be fitted with a timer.

These rules also apply to water tanks connected to the drinking water supply.