Ruthless Hamilton shows no mercy in Spain

Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium after the F1 Grand Prix of Spain. Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton wasn't going to be kind to his teammate this time.

Hamilton blasted past pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas at the start of the Spanish Grand Prix, kept his nerve when things got tight at the first corner, and then raced away to reclaim the overall Formula One lead on Sunday.

Two weeks ago, five-time and defending champion Hamilton said he was maybe "too friendly" when Bottas stayed in front after a similar grid start for the Mercedes drivers in Azerbaijan.

Hamilton hinted that he wouldn't make that mistake again in Spain, and he got some help from a poor getaway by Bottas to overtake him in the opening meters en route to winning the race at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit for a third consecutive year.

The Mercedes pair strengthened their grip on F1 with their record-extending fifth one-two finish in as many races in 2019.

"This is history in the making to have five one-twos," Hamilton said after his 76th career win, second only to Michael Schumacher's 91.

"It is incredible what we are achieving together ... And I plan on working with this team to help it become the most successful team of all time. That is my sole goal and my sole purpose." Hamilton added a bonus point for the fastest lap to take a seven-point advantage over Bottas.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Spanish Formula One race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack. Picture: Jon Nazka/Reuters Pool Via AP

Max Verstappen was third in his Red Bull, in front of Ferrari pair Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton got the jump on Bottas off the line when Vettel surged forward and made it three abreast going through the first corner. Vettel locked up on the turn, and Bottas, sandwiched in the middle, had to blink to avoid a possible collision as Hamilton sped clear.

Verstappen took advantage of the jousting to slip by Vettel. Verstappen is 46 points adrift of Hamilton in the standings. Vettel fell to fourth at 48 points back.

Bottas had shown more speed in practice and in qualifying than Hamilton, when Bottas set a scorching track record that was 0.6 seconds faster than Hamilton's best effort.

But Bottas' chances for victory were sunk by his poor start, when his wheels appeared to spin while Hamilton immediately made up the difference.

"It was pretty tight (at the first curve), but I lost it at the start," Bottas said. "I felt some strange behavior with the clutch. I lost it there.

"It is really annoying. All the hard work went out down to that." Except for the race in Bahrain, when Hamilton won thanks to an implosion by Ferrari, the other four races this season have been decided in their opening seconds.

Bottas surged past Hamilton from the line before winning the season- opening Australia GP. Hamilton did likewise to get past pole-sitting Bottas at the first turn to win in China, and Bottas defended his pole position from Hamilton in his victory at Azerbaijan last round.

"It wasn't a replay of Baku at least," Hamilton said stepping onto the winner's podium.

Hamilton experienced firsthand what an overzealous rivalry between teammates can lead to when he and former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg knocked each other out on the first lap at the 2016 Spanish GP.

Three years later Hamilton says that he has matured and that the mild-mannered Bottas is as close as it comes to having an ideal driving partner.

"(Our competition) is respectful and balanced as always," the British driver said. "I think we have the best balance of any team." Pierre Gasly of Red Bull, Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso) and Romain Grosjean (Haas) completed the top 10. Lando Norris of McLaren and Lance Stroll of Racing Point failed to finish after colliding two-thirds through the race.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W10 leads Valtteri Bottas driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W10 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain. Picture: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg had to start from the pit lane because of a penalty incurred after a replacement front wing did not meet specifications. Hulkenberg finished 13th, right behind Renault partner Daniel Ricciardo. Antonio Giovinazzi started from last place after he incurred a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change to his Alfa Romeo. Giovinazzi finished 16th, in front of Williams pair George Russell and Robert Kubica. Mercedes' struggling rivals will now have two weeks to try to improve before the Monaco GP on May 26.

Spanish Grand Prix results:

1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1hr 35min 49.780sec,

2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) at 4.074sec

3. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) 7.679

4. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 9.167

5. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 13.361

6. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Red Bull-Honda) 19.576

7. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 28.159

8. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/McLaren-Renault) 32.342

9. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/Toro Rosso-Honda) 33.056

10. Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas-Ferrari) 34.641

11. Alexander Albon (THA/Toro Rosso-Honda) 35.445

12. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) 36.758

13. Nico Hülkenberg (GER/Renault) 39.241

14. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 41.803

15. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Racing Point-Mercedes) 46.877

16. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 47.691

17. George Russell (GBR/Williams-Mercedes) 1 lap

18. Robert Kubica (POL/Williams-Mercedes) 1 lap

Fastest lap: Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:18.492 on 54th lap

Did not finish: Lance Stroll (CAN/Racing Point-Mercedes), Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Renault)

Drivers championship

1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 112 points

2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 105

3. Max Verstappen (NED) 66

4. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 64

5. Charles Leclerc (MON) 57

6. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 21

7. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 14

8. Sergio Pérez (MEX) 13

9. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) 13

10. Lando Norris (GBR) 12

11. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 10

12. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 6

13. Nico Hülkenberg (GER) 6

14. Lance Stroll (CAN) 4

15. Alexander Albon (THA) 3

16. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 3

17. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 1

Constructors

1. Mercedes 217

2. Ferrari 121

3. Red Bull-Honda 87

4. McLaren-Renault 22

5. Racing Point-Mercedes 17

6. Haas-Ferrari 15

7. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 13

8. Renault 12

9. Toro Rosso-Honda 6