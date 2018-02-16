LGAQ president issues statement on mayor's sacking

Mayor of the Fraser Coast Regional Council Chris Loft has been charged by the CCC.

LGAQ president Mark Jamieson has released a statement following the sacking of Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft.

Mr Jamieson said it was "disappointing" Mr Hinchliffe chose to remove Cr Loft from his position.

His full statement is below:

"It is disappointing that Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has chosen to remove Chris Loft as

Fraser Coast Mayor.

"I would rather have seen the issues surrounding Cr Loft resolved through negotiation and conciliation not

his dismissal from the council.

"I am advised that due process was followed in the Minister's action."