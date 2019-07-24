LGAQ PROPOSAL: Move to change workers' breaks at conference

Fraser Coast councillors during their meeting on July 24, 2019 in Maryborough.

Fraser Coast councillors during their meeting on July 24, 2019 in Maryborough. Blake Antrobus

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will push for changes to the state's traffic laws in the hopes to save thousands of dollars a year in traffic management requirements.

To start, councillors attending the 2019 Local Government Association of Queensland Annual Conference will move an amendment to state-run traffic control works to reduce the costs of traffic management.

Part of the motion will include requiring traffic controllers to take breaks every three hours, instead of two.

"The council spends up to $3.5 million on traffic management so simplifying the requirements could deliver significant savings,” councillor Denis Chapman said.

A second motion calls for the value of large contractual arrangements to be raised by $100,000.

"Raising the tender threshold would allow us to award jobs and get them done faster by cutting the number of projects,” Cr Chapman said.

"We feel the trigger point of $200,000 has not kept up with inflation and $300,00 would be more appropriate.”

A third motion calls on the LGAQ to work with Federal and State Governments to classify droughts as an eligible disaster under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangement.