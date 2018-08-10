LGAQ reveals $100k returned to ratepayers from subscription

STRONG FIGURES: LGAQ CEO Greg Hallam says the community benefited $100,000 from the council's subscription.

NEW figures released by Queensland's peak Local Government body reveal more than $100,000 was returned to Fraser Coast ratepayers in subscriptions over the past three years.

The numbers are in direct contrast to ongoing criticism within the community about the Local Government Association of Queensland's relevance to council management.

According to data from the LGAQ, a direct return of $425,313 was recorded in direct returns from the association's insurance schemes for the Fraser Coast Regional Council from 2016-17 until 2018-19.

Over those same three years, the council paid about $324,346 in subscription fees.

CEO Greg Hallam said the numbers indicated it "quite literally pays to be an LGAQ member.”

"The council does buy other services from us or our wholly owned subsidies, but they are voluntary and don't form part of the annual membership subscription,” Mr Hallam said.

"The LGAQ is able to achieve these positive membership dividend flows because of the strength of the commercial businesses we run.”

Mr Hallam said about $140 million was saved per year through membership savings.

The organisation has come under fire within the community in recent months, including from former mayor Chris Loft.

After a series of critical posts against the LGAQ were published on Mr Loft's official Facebook page, Mr Hallam hit back, saying his comments were "completely at odds with the relationship we had enjoyed.”