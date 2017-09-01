LGAQ survey: how you rated regional councils

Residents in Queensland's regional cities are less satisfied with their councils than they were two years ago.

Geoff has been working for the QT since August 2011 covering Ipswich’s rural areas. He started working for APN in January 2010 with the Chinchilla News in western Queensland after growing up on a grain farm. Geoff spends his time out of work watching far too much sport following the Reds, the Broncos and various American teams.

SATISFACTION with councils in regional Queensland has decreased in the past two years, a new study from the state's peak local government advocate shows.

The 2017 Local Government Association of Queensland Community Satisfaction Tracking Study reveals people in regional city council areas are less satisfied with their councils than Brisbane residents are.

The two-yearly survey asked 700 Queenslanders to rate how important they found council duties on a scale of one to five, with one the lowest and five the highest. They were then asked to rate their council's performance on the same scale.

Their responses were then weighted to create an overall performance percentage.

The survey showed state-wide satisfaction with overall council performance remained close to the high watermark set at the 2015 survey.

The survey found regional city residents dropped from a 72% performance rating in 2015 to 69.2% in this year's survey.

Despite the drop in satisfaction, the report said the results remained close to 2015's highwater mark.

Regional councils include Toowoomba, Mackay, Townsville, Cairns, the Gold and Sunshine Coast and most councils based around a major city outside of greater Brisbane.

LGAQ chief Greg Hallam said sentiment in regional areas had declined from the highs recorded in 2015.

"The 2015 study was best results we've seen,” he said.

"There has been a decrease but we still have results close to that standard.”

The 2017 result remained well above 2011 which the report said was likely because of council amalgamations.

But how residents in rural, regional, outer metropolitan and Brisbane rated their council's performance was closer now than in any previous year.

"We are very close to the long-term average of this study. All the categories of councils are on the same level,” Mr Hallam said.

- NewsRegional