LIBRARY LOVE: Why Coast bookworms have more to read

Beth LePla, Sue Hart, Helen Liston, Ann Davis, Phyllis Copeland, Bev Lewis, Cheryl Bayley, Diane Price and Debby Raaen at the Poona community hall taking delivery of boxes of books for the Poona community library from Fraser Coast Libraries.

FOUR boxes of books from the Fraser Coast Libraries have been delivered to the Poona Community Library.

Councillor Anne Maddern said the council was happy to support the volunteer-run service for Poona residents and visitors.

"Locals and holiday-makers alike can make use of the library in the community hall,” Cr Maddern said.

"People can take a book, swap a book or donate a book.

"It's great to see such strong community spirit at work and people sharing the joy of reading.”

Cr Maddern said supplying second-hand books in good condition for community libraries was part of the council's commitment to listening and delivering for the region's small towns.

"We're encouraging other towns to take advantage of the offer of books and set up or refresh their community libraries,” she said.

Fraser Coast Libraries Regional Librarian Tara Webb said providing access to free, equitable and innovative services for residents and visitors was one of the organisation's goals.

"We have street libraries dotted around the region and we're also working collaboratively with community groups to extend our reach,” she said.