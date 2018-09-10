Licence suspension leads to delay on M'boro Hospital works

MAJOR mechanical and electrical upgrades at the Maryborough Hospital will be delayed after a contractor working on the revamp had its building licence suspended.

Brisbane-based Sommer and Staff Constructions were engaged by Building and Asset Services, a unit of the State Government, to undertake the $4 million project.

The company was midway through the project before its licence was suspended by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman from WBHHS said there would be a four-to-six week delay on the works.

"(BAS) has advised WBHHS it is confident about engaging a new contractor to take on the project within a reasonable timeframe," the spokeswoman said.

"The mechanical and electrical upgrades are separate to the project to demolish and refurbish Maryborough Hospital's specialist outpatients and emergency departments, which is proceeding as normal."

The fallout comes in light of a financial crackdown on Queensland building companies by the commission over a 12-month audit.