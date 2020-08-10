‘Life changing’: Truck driver suffers burns to 70% of body

The charred remains of a semi trailer sitting on the Bruce Highway, 37km south of Miriam Vale, after a two truck crash on August 5, at 11.15pm. Picture Rodney Stevens

THE DRIVER who was on fire when he crawled from the cab of his semi trailer after a horror Bruce Highway crash south of Miriam Vale last Wednesday night has burns to more than 70 per-cent of his body.

The lives of Glen Bennett and his young family, wife Roni and son Hugo, 2, changed forever following the devastating fiery crash, which will see the interstate truckie spend months in hospital to recover.

At noon today, a Royal Brisbane and Womens' Hospital spokeswoman said Mr Bennett remained in a critical condition, while the other driver involved is in a stable condition.

Interstate truck driver Glen Bennett, 42, with his son Hugo. Mr Bennett is fighting for his life in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with burns to more than 70% of his body.

Close family friend Stefani Leah has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money, as Glen fights for his life in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

"Glen is a loving husband to Roni and proud father of 2 year old Hugo," Ms Leah wrote.

"He provides for his family by doing something he loves, interstate truck driving.

"However he was involved in a life changing three truck crash at Gladstone."

Shocked truck drivers at the scene raced to help 42-year-old Mr Bennett and another 54-year-old fellow driver, as their prime movers fiercely burned.

"The videos don't even begin to describe the horror and pain Glen is enduring at the moment," Ms Leah wrote.

"The list of injuries is far too long to write in here.

"He is currently in an induced coma, on dialysis, has had eight hours of surgery already on his broken bones, and has over 70 per-cent of his body burnt."

Mr Bennett and the other 54-year-old driver were taken to Gladstone hospital, before being airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital for specialist treatment and care.

The charred remains of a semi trailer from which the driver was pulled to safety as it burned following a two truck crash on the Bruce Highway, 37km south of Miriam Vale, on August 5. Picture: Rodney Stevens



Due to his injuries and lengthy rehabilitation ahead, Ms Leah is calling for everyone's help.

"This is where we need your help," Ms Leah said.

"His wife Roni isn't going through this alone she has enormous emotional support from her friends and family.

"But financially this is something no one could ever dream of preparing for.

"Glen is going to be stuck in hospital for many months to come.

"He will endure several more surgeries and rehabilitation to get to his new normal...whatever that may look like.

"His wife is not the one to ask for help, hence why I'm doing this for her little family. (With her well wishes to do so of course).

"If you could give anything to help the Bennetts through this time, the help would go towards an endless amount of things."

Donations will help with:

- The fact that his wife is off work

- Waiting for work cover to kick in

- Frozen meals/ takeaways (especially for all the long days and nights in the city)

- Extra daycare for their little man

- Fuel

- Accommodation

- Parking fees

- Any aids / adjustments needed for when he finally comes home!

The list could go on.

"This family are so loving, caring and generous and I honestly cannot believe that this has happened to anyone let alone this beautiful little family," Ms Leah said.

"Sending Glen and his family plenty Love, Strength and support."

Everyone is encouraged to dig deep to help the Bennett family by donating to the Go Fund Me page.