Life Hacks series to help you save money

STARTING today (Monday Feb 5) the Chronicle will help fatten your wallet as we begin a seven day makeover of your finances.

Life Hacks is a special guide which will head you in the right direction courtesy of our experts including Sunrise host and Money Saver HQ guru David Koch.

As the world of credit cards, power bills and health insurance has become more and more confusing, Life Hacks will help you guide a course through the maze of options.

Today on pages 4 and 5 of the Chronicle, we tell you everything you need to know to switch energy providers and save some dollars. You have the power for change and we'll help slash your bills.

But to keep saving you'll need the rest of the series. On Tuesday we tackle insurance, showing how to get the right level of health insurance, as well as 12 tips for cutting your insurances costs.

And if you feel you're being taken for a ride by fuel companies, on Wednesday we reveal the ways to find the cheapest fuel. Kochie shows how he saves thousands on car running costs and we also have advice on getting the best price on a new vehicle.

For those with a mortgage, the last day of Life Hacks will be unmissable. On the Monday we reveal how a phone call can get you a rate reduction. You'll also find out how to make more money out of your house.

So get ready to change your life in seven days and don't miss a day of the Chronicle.