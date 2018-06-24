Life is a road trip and Mark is driving

ON THE ROAD: Mark Eadie is part way through around Australia trip in his trusty caravan.

ON THE ROAD: Mark Eadie is part way through around Australia trip in his trusty caravan. Inge Hansen

WHEN Mark Eadie and his wife, Maria, visited Hervey Bay for the first time one year ago, he knew he had to return.

On Sunday, donning his 'Life is a road trip' t-shirt, he did just that when he set up camp at Pier Caravan Park for a 15 day break on his trip around Australia.

"When I was here last year this land was just dirt,” he said.

"I was looking at (caravan parks) online to find out where to say and I was sure this was the one near the pier.

"I didn't realise it had turned into such a nice caravan park. It's a bit sunny because there's not many trees yet but I'm sure they will grow in time.”

Mr Eadie, 64, is just one of dozens of visitors to the recently opened caravan park in Urangan.

Like many others, Hervey Bay is just one of the places he travels to to escape the weather at his home in Hobart, Tasmania.

"The weather here is the best thing,” he said.

"The place is nice, it has the best shops, good cafes, good walking and bike tracks and the locals are friendly.”

Mr Eadie said he would stay in Hervey Bay for 15 days before he drives to Brisbane to pick up his wife who will then join him for the remainder of the trip.

Staying for an extended period of time is not a trouble for Mr Eadie who said he enjoyed soaking up the sunshine and exploring parts of the Bay.

"That's the best thing about travelling in a caravan,” he said.

"You get to visit and explore all these different places and meet so many different people.”

