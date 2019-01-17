Menu
Subscribe Today's Paper
GIVING KIDS ANOTHER CHANCE: Fraser Coast council executive assistant Dani Nutall helps give back to foster kids through the Pyjama Foundation every week by teaching them to read and imparting learning skills. Contributed
Council News

Life passion leads to fostering child's curious personality

17th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
READING and writing have always been Dani Nutall's life passions.

Now the Fraser Coast council executive assistant is helping give back to foster kids in need by participating as a Pyjama Angel volunteer, helping teach essential reading and writing skills.

She is one of several in the council helping to support children through the Pyjama Foundation by imparting learning habits, life skills and confidence to foster kids.

Founded in 2004, the group gives foster children the opportunity a new chance at their dreams by providing learning, life skills and confidence.

Since being allocated a foster child in October last year, Dani has visited him every week to help him keep his reading skills up and encourage his "curious personality”.

"Seeing my child enjoy our time together and developing a relationship with him is a wonderful experience and one I cherish,” Ms Nutall said.

"Foster parents need our support.

"The foster mother I support is incredible, she really is a 'super mum' giving so much of herself to the kids.”

Pyjama Angels visit a foster child in their home for about an hour a week, helping them with reading and writing, while providing love and support.

All volunteers are screened and trained before selection.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

