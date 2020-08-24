Menu
Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club. Photo: File
Community

Life saving club rides wave of awards

Stuart Fast
24th Aug 2020 4:25 PM
HERVEY BAY Surf Life Saving Club has several members nominated for state awards after they won local brach awards.

Club president Darren Everard said the 2019/2020 Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Awards served as nominations for the Surf Life Saving Queensland Awards of Excellence.

He said it was a great result for the small club, saying members were passionate people who volunteered their time to patrol Hervey Bay beaches.

The state awards will be held virtually this year because of social distancing and restrictions caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Everard was hopeful the club's efforts would be rewarded at the state awards.

The club has six branch winners.

Wayne Ahrens won the Clive Hammond Silver Medal, Tony Grima took coach of the year, Craig Burchill won official of the year, Roo Eason was honoured with trainer of the year, Sarah Spence won competitor of the year and Kym Lingard took master competitor of the year.

Mr Everard wished the club members good luck at the upcoming state awards.

