Life-saving men’s group grows big enough to branch out

THIS month marks eight years since Older Men Unlimited was formed in Maryborough.

The first meeting was held in the upstairs meeting room of the City Hall and was organised by the Hervey Bay Management Committee to extend the activities of the club to include the Heritage City.

It's members have no doubt the group has saved lives.

OMU was first formed by Maryborough's Gerald Wyatt to overcome isolation, depression and suicide in older men.

The combined membership of Maryborough and Hervey Bay reached more than 150 members at its highest.

With recent changes in the organisational structure and financial management reporting, the Maryborough subgroup has made the decision to strike out on their own and become fully independent from Hervey Bay.

Since its inception, the Maryborough subgroup has conducted all of its activities and community services under its own management, so separation from Hervey Bay and becoming incorporated was seen as a natural progression by both Maryborough and Hervey Bay management committees, convener Glen Miller said.

The group's activities include woodworking, walking, fishing, visiting older men in nursing homes, fundraising and monthly morning teas.

OMU's Maryborough group currently has 36 members and more are always welcome.

The group meets at Shed 4, Airport Dr at Maryborough Airport and the clubhouse is open between 9am to 12pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

To find out more, call 0417 845 354.

Do you need help?

Lifeline 13 11 14

headspace 1800 650 890

beyondblue 1300 224 636

Suicide call back service 1300 659 467