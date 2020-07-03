‘Life saving’ road expansion gets start date after 40 years

Councillor David Lee, Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Councillor Denis Chapman on the land allocated for the new Boundary Rd connection

THE long-awaited Boundary Rd extension has been given the green light a this morning.

The $21.7 million project will fill the missing link between Urraween Rd and Boundary Rd.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the new road could save lives as it drastically cuts the time residents and emergency services take to get from southern suburbs to the hospital.

“Emergency services now, if they have to travel from Urangan to the hospital, have to travel through roundabouts and they need to slow down all the time,” he said.

“It can be quite critical to get someone to the hospital as soon as possible.

“A straight run with the light system where they can click the lights to green, creating a straight flow … people can get from one end of town to the hospital bed a lot quicker.”

Cr Chapman said from Urangan to the other end of town, motorist could expect to cut five to 10 minutes off their travel time.

Tenders to build the 1.9km road will be offered later this year, with construction expected to start early 2021.

It will take 18 months to complete.

The $21.7 million project is being jointly funded by the Fraser Coast Regional Council ($14 million) and the Federal Government ($7.7 under the Hinkler Regional Deal).

The project includes new traffic lights at the intersections of Grevillea St and Denmans Camp Road.

Concrete footpaths will be provided on both sides of Boundary Rd with on-road cycle lanes also being included.

“The connection has been planned since the 1980s, with most of the road reserve for the project dedicated in the 1990s, so it’s fantastic it’s now able to go ahead,” Cr Chapman said.

“As most of the project is across vacant land, we are not anticipating there will be a lot of traffic disruption as the road is built.

“There will be some disruption as the project passes over Grevillea St (installation of traffic lights) and when the new road is linked to the existing Urraween and Boundary roads.”

Councillor David Lee said as part of the council’s commitment to keeping residents and businesses informed as the project unfolds, the council would be sending out fact sheets and answers to frequently asked questions.

“Unfortunately to stay in line with government guidelines to minimise the potential spread of the coronavirus, we will not hold public meetings or set up information stalls to showcase the project,” he said.

“However, council staff will be available by email or telephone to answer any concerns and provide further information as needed.”