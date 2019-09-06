LIFE-SAVING SCANS: Why we need same tech as city

NOT so long ago, the scan that could well save the life of a Maryborough teenager would not have been an option in the Heritage City's hospital.

If you haven't been following her story in the paper this week (you can catch up on the Chronicle website and by following the Stay Strong 44# hash tag) rising junior speedway star Ashleigh Moller is this morning preparing for emergency brain surgery.

The brave 16-year-old sought treatment at the Maryborough hospital for bad headaches a week ago.

A CT scan, with the machine installed at the hospital in July last year, revealed a mass which prompted doctors to send her to Brisbane.

A follow-up MRI confirmed that mass was a brain tumour.

The Chronicle wishes Ashleigh and her well-known Maryborough family all the very best today.

Her story, the 2000-plus scans CT scans which have since been carried out in Maryborough and the game-changing stroke scans now available in Wide Bay bring home the critical need for regions like ours to have access to the same life-saving tech available in cities.

MRI machines in our public hospitals is the important next step.