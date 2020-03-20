Life still goes on for Bay residents

Suzanne Denton and Paul Taylor will still have their Shave For A Cure wedding and go bald despite having to scale it back due to COVID-19 health risks. Picture: Glen Porteous

IT WILL be a close shave on Saturday for couple Paul Taylor and Suzanne Denton when they get married despite scaling back wedding plans because of coronavirus health concerns.

They planned to have a Shave for a Cure fundraiser function reception at the Mango Lodge on the Fraser Coast RV Park but have now decided to just have the 80 invited guests.

Despite the setbacks, the shave will go on and raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

“We are both getting our heads shaved and Paul is getting his beard shaved which will look funny because I haven’t seen him without one,” Ms Denton said.

Mr Taylor has had a beard since he left the army in 1978 and was looking forward to the new look.

“Its going to be different without the hair and beard but it is for a good cause,” he said.

The couple will get married at 4pm and the shave will begin at 8pm.

Aquavue cafe Manager Lauren Burch and Functions Co-ordinator Mikaela Dreger said it was business as usual for clients and functions despite COVID-19 health concerns.

Aquavue cafe manager Lauren Burch said it was still business as usual for wedding, parties or anything for its customers.

“We are trying to carry on as usual and support our customers the best we can,” Ms Burch said.

“It’s important that we keep running a business but keep the community informed on our website, blog or Facebook.”

As a precautionary measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Queensland Government has stated non-essential gatherings of more than a 100 people indoors or more than 500 people outdoors should not go ahead.

Functions co-ordinator Mikaela Dreger said the business and staff were following the correct procedures required.

“We are sending out emails to our customers to let them know what is happening and if they want to postpone or reschedule their functions,” Ms Dreger said.

“We are also looking innovatively to help out with possibly a coffee and a meal delivery service.”