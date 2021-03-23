‘Life-threatening’: Fears as relentless deluge continues

A soaked southern Queensland has been pelted with more rain overnight in a relentless deluge that officials fear could turn "life-threatening".

From Birdsville in the west to the southeast coast, hundreds of roads were cut and properties isolated, while homes in the Gold Coast hinterland were evacuated as torrential rain sent landslides and waterfalls tumbling down hillsides.

A tree has fallen down over a house in Buderim. Photo: Nadja Fleet

With some parts of the state already soaked after days of relentless rain, many communities fear another downpour predicted for today could prove catastrophic.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Monday night conceded the situation could become life-threatening, issuing an urgent severe weather warning.

An updated alert, issued at 10pm and warning of heavy rainfall in almost all of southern Queensland, detailed a potentially life-threatening situation in the Darling Downs, Granite Belt and southeast coast areas.

Flood waters in Robina bringing wildlife straight to people's doors. Supplied by Guy Mason.

It said the widespread rainband was expected to dump up to 150mm of rain in six hours overnight and into Tuesday.

"The situation is likely to pose a serious risk to areas recently affected by heavy rainfall, including the risk of landslips in steep terrain," the warning said.

"In these areas the situation may become life-threatening.

"Six-hourly rainfall totals of 100-150 mm are likely, and locally heavier falls are possible with thunderstorms."

The at-risk locations, stretching thousands of kilometres across the state, included Warwick, the Gold Coast, Thargomindah, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Dalby, Maroochydore, Roma, Charleville, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi and Ipswich.

The update also warned of heavy rainfall and flash flooding over the eastern Channel Country and across the Maranoa and Warrego overnight and into Tuesday, with six-hourly rainfall totals of 50 to 70mm likely and locally heavier falls possible with thunderstorms.

A separate Flood Watch is current for southern parts of Queensland from the South Australian border to Queensland's southeast coast.

Locations which may be affected include Brisbane, Ipswich, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Warwick, Stanthorpe, Kingaroy, Dalby, Goondiwindi, Roma, Charleville, St George, Cunnamulla, Quilpie and Thargomindah.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk earlier pleaded for Queenslanders to stay off the roads.

"We want everyone to be on alert over the next 24 hours," she said Monday afternoon.

Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said Queenslanders needed to be prepared for more wet weather.

"(It) will give rise to flash flooding in areas, it will give rise to the potential for landslides," he said.

Part of a house on Crest Hill Drive in Wongawallan that caused the evacuation of a street after the house was deemed at risk of collapse due to a landslide. Picture: Jerad Williams

At Wongawallan, a rural enclave halfway between the western Gold Coast and Mount Tamborine, a mudslide carved out a precarious cliff underneath a home, with debris ­wiping out part of the front fence.

Meanwhile, at Mudgeeraba, a woman has been left heartbroken after her home was inundated with water as ceilings collapsed under the heavy rain.

"The water came down at such a volume, it came under the iron and then got between the ceiling and has just collapsed the whole ceiling," the woman said.

"It's so heartbreaking, you just feel so helpless."

The causeway at Maudsland Drive, Oxenford, on the Gold Coast was blocked to all traffic due to rising floodwaters which damaged fences and the road surface. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

Among the hardest hit areas by rain yesterday were North Stradbroke Island which received 138mm between 9am and 9.20pm, Carbrook with 132mm and North Tamborine with 116mm in the same time.

On Sunday, some communities recorded more than 200mm in the space of 24 hours, leaving creeks and rivers swollen with raging torrents and those in flood-prone areas feared the worst.

A cow seeks dry ground at the Robina Drive roundabout at Carrara on the Gold Coast after it was swamped by floodwater. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

Bureau meteorologist Rosa Hoff said while the current coastal convergence causing the downpour in the southeast is weakening, a new system from the west will hit in coming days.

"We have some coastal convergence thanks to a trough that is lying along the coastal fringe through today, which is what has been bringing the significant totals to the southeast coast," she said.

"But we also have a trough moving into southwestern Queensland which will be increasing the rainfall tomorrow and in the west today."

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate yesterday said the city had so far "dodged a bullet", thanks in part to the rainfall not coinciding with significant high tides.

Since Saturday, RACQ has received 150 claims due to the wild weather.

The causeway at Maudsland Drive, Oxenford, on the Gold Coast was blocked to all traffic due to high rising flood waters which damaged fences and the road surface. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

A total of 119 of those claims were for property damages and the remaining 31 were for motor vehicles. RACQ spokeswoman Kirsty Clinton said that with more wet weather predicted, families should discuss emergency plans.

The SES had received 408 calls for assistance, with most of those coming from the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

The wild weather also saw thousands of homes and businesses lose power.

More than 3000 homes and businesses were without power across the southeast at about 6.30pm, mainly due to down powerlines. The worst hit areas were Logan and Brisbane, with power restored to most by 11pm.

The heavy downpour caused damage to several roads including Boxer Ave at Shailer Park.

At about 10.30pm more than 1000 Sunshine Coast homes and businesses were without power but Energex was working to restore it.

More than 50mm of rain is forecast across much of the southeast today with clear skies expected on Thursday.

Boxer Ave residents Brian and Nicky Potterton next to the damaged Shailer Park road. Picture: John Gass

