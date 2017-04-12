LifeFlight travels 1000km overnight to rescue two children

A 10-YEAR-OLD girl has been flown to hospital with suspected spinal injuries riding a 4WD with her mother on Fraser Island.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted the girl after a series of bumps along the beach jolted the vehicle and caused her to suffer the injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics treated the girl and fitted her with a neck brace at the island's ambulance station before the Sunshine Coast based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called at 9:02pm on Tuesday.

The helicopter crew took spinal injury precautions upon arrival, stabilising the patient on a medical vacuum mattress before airlifting her to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The young girl was accompanied by her mother and is expected to undergo scans to determine the extent of her injuries.

Also overnight, the Brisbane based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew flew over 1,000km to Rockhampton with a neonatal rescue team on board to transport a male newborn baby who suffered suspected respiratory distress.

The airlift was required with the Rockhampton Airport still closed from last week's floods, with no fixed wing aircraft able to land there at present.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was called to the hospital at 7:29pm and transported the patient in a critical condition from Rockhampton Hospital to Royal Brisbane & Women's Hospital.

The airlift to and from Rockhampton took over seven hours and the crew returned to the Brisbane base at 3:00am.