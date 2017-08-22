26°
News

LifeFlight winches sick traveller from cruise ship

Blake Antrobus
| 22nd Aug 2017 7:35 PM
HELP FROM THE AIR: LifeFlight crews prepare to rescue a woman who fell ill on a ship off Fraser Island.
HELP FROM THE AIR: LifeFlight crews prepare to rescue a woman who fell ill on a ship off Fraser Island. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CRUISE ship was forced to make an emergency stop off the Fraser Coast to allow a woman to be winched to hospital.

The 23-year-old woman was airlifted off the P&O Pacific Explorer cruise ship by a LifeFlight Aircrewman and Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic about 12.45pm on Monday.

The woman suffered a medical episode while on holiday and was transported to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The ship was approximately 74 kilometres off the Fraser Coast when the woman had to be rescued.

It is the second time in two months LifeFlight has rescued someone from a ship.

A Chinese crewman was winched from a bulk carrier after suffering abdominal pains in July.

It was also Lifeflight's second rescue that day.

Crews airlifted a 24-year-old man from a property south-west of Bundaberg after he was hit by a falling windmill.

A three-year-old girl was also airlifted from Fraser Island, suffering from a medical condition on Monday night.

It's been a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and air ambulance jets performing a record 5,252 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  editors picks fcemergency fraser coast lifeflight

Students to tackle Technology Challenge

Students to tackle Technology Challenge

IT'S full steam ahead for participants of the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge as they gear up for another year of racing.

Leave the fun police at home: Opinion

Old-fashioned fun returned to the Hervey Bay Esplanade.

Ratepayers foot clean up bill for illegal dumpers

Trash audit after beach clean up. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Ratepayers are on the losing end of illegal dumping.

Meet the Chronicle's newest journalist

NEW RECRUIT: Inge Hansen has joined the Fraser Coast Chronicle team.

Little did I know I'd land on yet another beautiful coastal town.

Local Partners

REVEALED: What sparked the Coast's Bruce Hwy gridlock

STATE Government reveals the cause for the Sunshine Coast's traffic gridlock.

LAC win bid to host state conference on the Fraser Coast

Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee - acting clinical support officer Paul Fitzpatrick with (L) Merryn Napier, president Ian Farrell, Barb Lewy's-Davies, Jo-Anne Farrell and Adrian Doyle - look forward to hosting the LAC State Conference this month.

Local Ambulance Committee is set to host State Conference in Bay.

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

The Project will now be on six nights a week

CHANNEL Ten’s Logie winning news and entertainment program The Project is expanding with a special Sunday night edition and a new host.

Click your fingers, tap your toes

Helen Peters, Elisabeth Wallis-Gaedtke, Evalee Sharples and Kemal Avunduk rehearse for Fascinating Rhythm, Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir's performance of hot jazz, sizzling samba, Latin beats and smooth swing sounds at Lake Kawana Community Centre on August 26-27.

Libby to set beat for Fascinating Rhythm this weekend

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Croc Stars move to Urangan with turtles, snakes and all

Karen and Derek Ingham moved to Hervey Bay in December 2016.

Lizards, turtles and snakes among the newest Hervey Bay residents.

Disney classics hit the big screen on Fraser Coast

UNDER THE SEA: Take a dive with Ariel, Flounder and Sebastian this week at Chinchilla Cinema's Disney Princess Film Festival. Photo Contributed

Tangled will screen at Boat Club Cinema

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

Witherspoon’s career has never looked better but that didn’t stop people declaring her a “has-been”.

Reese on the ‘brutal’ article that called her a has-been at 36.

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 1 1 $255,000

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

Your own peace of paradise with views across the Bay to Fraser Island.

6 Flinders St, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 2 Auction in...

This beautiful 2 story timber home is situated in popular Point Vernon in a quiet street only one back from the Esplanade. The home has 6 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

The 'mega tower' tipped to deliver Coast jobs

NEW DEVELOPMENTS: Property development manager Timothy Wright overlooking the site of the new development for the Ramada Resort.

Ramada Resort's Stage 2 has just been launched.

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping