LifeFlight winches sick traveller from cruise ship

HELP FROM THE AIR: LifeFlight crews prepare to rescue a woman who fell ill on a ship off Fraser Island.

A CRUISE ship was forced to make an emergency stop off the Fraser Coast to allow a woman to be winched to hospital.

The 23-year-old woman was airlifted off the P&O Pacific Explorer cruise ship by a LifeFlight Aircrewman and Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic about 12.45pm on Monday.

The woman suffered a medical episode while on holiday and was transported to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The ship was approximately 74 kilometres off the Fraser Coast when the woman had to be rescued.

It is the second time in two months LifeFlight has rescued someone from a ship.

A Chinese crewman was winched from a bulk carrier after suffering abdominal pains in July.

It was also Lifeflight's second rescue that day.

Crews airlifted a 24-year-old man from a property south-west of Bundaberg after he was hit by a falling windmill.

A three-year-old girl was also airlifted from Fraser Island, suffering from a medical condition on Monday night.

It's been a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and air ambulance jets performing a record 5,252 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.