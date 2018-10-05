Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHARKS SIGHTING: Surf Life Saving Queensland posted this cheeky image with a post on social media about the closure of Moore Park Beach.
SHARKS SIGHTING: Surf Life Saving Queensland posted this cheeky image with a post on social media about the closure of Moore Park Beach. Surf Life Saving Queensland
News

Lifeguards close beach after shark sighting

5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

MOORE Park Beach will reopen this morning after a shark was spotted at the popular swimming spot yesterday afternoon.

The beach was closed late yesterday afternoon after the sighting by an on-duty lifeguard about 4.30pm.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said no one was in the water and the shark appeared to be chasing bait fish just outside the patrolled area.

She said the beach would reopen today with lifeguards on duty from 9am.

Announcing the beach closure on social media, Surf Life Saving Queensland posted a photo digitally altered to include an image of Gold Coast singer Amy Shark's album.

editors picks moore park beach shark sighting surf life saving queensland
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Oh baby! How Fraser Coast women are growing our population

    premium_icon Oh baby! How Fraser Coast women are growing our population

    News Our birthrate is declining but regional women still hold Australia's future in their wombs

    • 5th Oct 2018 5:45 AM
    What to expect for Meghan, Harry’s Aussie trip

    What to expect for Meghan, Harry’s Aussie trip

    News The itinerary has just been released. Are they headed to your town?

    Labor preschool plan to cost states billions

    premium_icon Labor preschool plan to cost states billions

    Education STATES will have to fork out billions to send 3yos to preschool.

    Best sailors in the world are heading to Hervey Bay

    premium_icon Best sailors in the world are heading to Hervey Bay

    Sport "There's been four years of hard work to get to this stage."

    Local Partners