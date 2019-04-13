Lifeline goals

COMMUNITY PARTNERS: Marion Sneddon, Jarred Best, Leigh Scheltinga, Josh Hobbs and Pat Consen formalising the KSS Jets and Lifeline partnership.

COMMUNITY PARTNERS: Marion Sneddon, Jarred Best, Leigh Scheltinga, Josh Hobbs and Pat Consen formalising the KSS Jets and Lifeline partnership. Brendan Bowers

FOOTBALL: A partnership with Lifeline was an important step in the growth of the KSS Jets Football Club according to president Josh Hobbs.

Hobbs understands the significance sport plays in the community and his club needed to strengthen its relationship with the wider community.

"Football in our region has directly been impacted by the loss of members of the footballing family,” Hobbs said.

"I believe it is our duty as a club to let our members know that we are somewhere they can turn to in times of need” he said.

This year marks the 50th year Lifeline has been on the Fraser Coast assisting families and individuals in need.

"We ask the community to support us as sporting clubs but we need to support our community as well,” Hobbs said.

The KSS Jets are working with Lifeline to create opportunities to work together to help promote the role of Lifeline.

"Sport is known for creating an environment of family and every family faces issues,” he said. "We believe that by supporting Lifeline and the great work they do it can only benefit our members and the community,” Hobbs said.

Lifeline provides 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention services.

Lifeline Australia Manager of Communications and Public Affairs Ina Mullin supports the initiative taken by the KSS Jets.

"We are always appreciative of any organisation that wants to highlight the services we offer” Mullin said.

"We commend them on taking this positive step for their club and their community and look forward to working with them,” she said.

The KSS Jets will continue to promote Lifeline with their logo visible on the sleeve of their playing strip and on the collar of their club shirts.

Lee-Anne Boreham, State Manager Lifeline Queensland is proud of the partnership with the Jets.

"We rely on the support of the community and organisations like the Jets to keep the phone line going,” Boreham said.

If you need to contact Lifeline please call 131114.