Lifeline to hold info sessions

Lifeline will be hosting information sessions for crisis support training in Maryborough on Wednesday February 5.

Maryborough Lifeline centre supervisor and trainer, Pat Consen said the sessions and later training were a “very rewarding opportunity.”

She said the training was for people to know what to do in a crisis involving domestic violence, suicide and mental health issues.

She added the crisis support training was necessary for people to become a Lifeline call centre volunteer.

Ms Consen said the first crisis support course starts at the end of February and encouraged people to attend the information sessions.

Lifeline will host two sessions at 10am and 6pm at the Lifeline/ UnitingCare Building, 276 Alice Street, Maryborough.

To register for the sessions, call 4122 9011 or RSVP at TCS.Fraser@community.org.au

To contact Lifeline, call 13 11 14