Lifesaving lessons for little legends as kindy kits out carpark

ROAD SAFETY: Director Nadine Moore with preschoolers Cooper Allen and Hugo Dilegge during the centre's road safety activities. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOR children at Bay Explorers Early Learning & Child Care, two days of road safety lessons a mix of fun and facts.

Centre Director Nadine Moore said the centre held the event annually at both of their Hervey Bay child care centres in Urangan and Urraween.

“You can never start too early teaching kids about road safety,” she said.

“The most important thing is for our kindy kids when they’re going off the prep next year, they start to ride their bikes and things to school.

“And any age where they are with their parents out of the weekend, they need to learn how to cross the road and things like that.

“We set up a little pedestrian area where the children are stopping, looking both ways and waiting for other children to cross.

ROAD SAFETY: Children participate in Bay Explorer's road safety activities. Photo: Stuart Fast

The children got further early hands-on experience through a course laid out in the centre car park featuring stop signs and road obstacles.

For Hugo Dilegge, learning about road safety meant knowing when to stop, look both ways and walk when it was safe to do so.

Cooper Allen told the Chronicle he learnt the meaning of colours of traffic lights, saying red meant stop, yellow meant prepare to stop and green meant go.

“The children are absolutely loving it,” Ms Moore said.