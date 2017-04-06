27°
Lifestyle economy set to boom in the Bay: Peter Kenyon

Blake Antrobus
| 6th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Bank of I.D.E.A.S founder Peter Kenyon says a community needs to be built up from the inside. Photo Tara Miko / CQ News
Bank of I.D.E.A.S founder Peter Kenyon says a community needs to be built up from the inside. Photo Tara Miko / CQ News

LIFESTYLE economies are a major employment hub for young people on the Fraser Coast, according to Bank of Ideas founder Peter Kenyon.

Speaking at the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce event earlier this week, Mr Kenyon said there was enormous potential for the community to foster local entrepreneurship with young people, especially with the

"Getting people to contemplate entrepreneurship as an option is one way; what are we doing in our schools and tech colleges, encouraging people not to see the only answer is to work for someone else, but to become self-employed and initiate their own enterprise," he said.

"A lot of regional communities are looking at co-working spaces, creating local funding schemes.

Mr Kenyon said both Maryborough and Hervey Bay were open to entrepreneurship, but Hervey Bay had more opportunities for lifestyle economies like aged-care homes and the tourism sector.

"The ageing dynamics of Hervey Bay will throw up lots of opportunities, like personal home services, for young people. The demographics will mean that people will need a lot personal service support.

"That, on its own, provides possibilities."

Lifestyle economy set to boom in the Bay: Peter Kenyon

Bank of I.D.E.A.S founder Peter Kenyon says a community needs to be built up from the inside. Photo Tara Miko / CQ News

Mr Kenyon said the community should focus on young entrepreneurship.

