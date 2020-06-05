LIFT OFF: When Qantas flights will come back to Hervey Bay

QANTAS flights between Hervey Bay and Brisbane will be back within weeks.

The flight route, a key link in the Fraser Coast tourism chain, were suspended as part of sweeping nationwide coronavirus precautions.

Qantas yesterday announced on its website the flights would resume by the end of June.

Three services a week will operate between Hervey Bay and the state capital.

As the state's borders remain closed and Virgin Australia is in administration, there is no word on the direct flights between Hervey Bay and Sydney.

Speaking to the Chronicle in April, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events managing director Martin Simons said the Qantas flight was an important part of the region's tourism economy.

"We're very supportive of Qantas, too, which provides a great service to this part of the world," he said.

Mr Simons was worried that without Virgin - which last year flew 70,000-80,000 people to the region - interstate tourism, which had begun to flourish, would suffer.

Fraser Coast flights have been a hot talking point in recent days.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington questioned why Hervey Bay was not singled out as a tourism hotspot in the Premier's $99 flight plan.

"I welcome the announcement of $99 flights from Brisbane to Airlie Beach, but our other tourism hot spots up and down the Queensland coast have missed out," Ms Frecklington said.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk must ensure the Fraser Coast receives the same treatment, as tourism operators are desperate to attract more holiday goers and kickstart the local economy.

A spokesman for Ms Palaszczuk said the Premier did not take health advice from the Opposition Leader.

"The Premier understands the impact restrictions are having which is why, based on health advice, we've been able to increase the number of people allowed in restaurants, cafes and pubs and open up Queensland to Queenslanders," he said.