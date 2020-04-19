LIGHT A CANDLE: How you can remember fallen on Anzac Day

AHEAD of this year’s Anzac Day, and with official ceremonies being cancelled due to coronavirus, the Hervey Bay RSL Sub-branch is encouraging locals to stand at the end of their driveways or choose another way to remember Australia’s past and present servicemen and women.

Hervey Bay RSL Sub-branch President Brian Tidyman said he was “very disappointed” that remembrance services on April 25 could not go ahead, but “I can understand why”.

“It was just too dangerous and now, basically, it’s up to the individual.

“There’s nothing officially organised in Hervey Bay but there’s many ways people can pay their respect.

“You can light a candle and stand in your driveway at 6am, fly a flag in your letterbox or think of other personal ways to pay your respect in your own home, but the main thing is do not forget.

“I would like to see people go out and just do a minute’s silence.

“This year is significant as 101 years ago a lot of our fellas coming back from Europe brought the Spanish Flu home to Australia – unbeknown to them of course – and now we’re in this situation with coronavirus.”

Mr Tidyman said it was important to remember the sacrifice of servicemen and women currently stationed in more than 30 countries, as well as soldiers working on Australia’s borders helping with traffic control.

He said the Hervey Bay RSL Sub-branch, with just under 1600 members, had the largest membership base in regional Queensland.

Peter McDermott, President of the Fraser Coast Sub-Section of the Naval Association of Australia, said that to be confined to your own house for an important day like Anzac Day was a “bitter pill”.

He said the idea for a driveway remembrance this year was “great”.

“I commend it. We’d like to be able to get together as a group, but we can’t.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this before.”

While he’s the only serviceman in his street, Mr McDermott is hopeful others will be keen for the early rise on Anzac Day.

“I’m hoping there’ll be a good representation. The community is starting to bond together so this is another special way of tightening that bond.

“We’ve got to remember what the first Anzacs did and what every other serviceman and woman has done for this country.

“We think being confined to our house is something bad, but that’s what happens in a lot of other countries normally,” Mr McDermott said.

He said the freedom we enjoyed in Australia was something that had been fought hard for.

“During World War 2 people went through a lot of deprivation – we haven’t had to worry about ration cards yet.

“We’re very lucky.”

Senator Jacqui Lambie, from Tasmania, has set up a ‘Poppy Pledge’ website encouraging people to take part in the movement to stand on their driveways at 6am on Anzac Day.

People can sign at www.poppypledge.com.au and a poppy is pinned online at their address.