‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ for Fraser Island fire.

07/12/2020: The burnt aftermath of the bush fire on world heritage listed Fraser Island, north of the current fire front, which is in a no fly-zone. There fire burnt to the beaches, and along the famous sand dunes, and continue to smoulder with smoke. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen

THERE’S light at the end of the tunnel for the Fraser Island fires.

That’s the message from QFES assistant commissioner Steve Barber about the bushfires, as rainfall on Friday evening and night help fire crews battle the blaze.

Parts of the island received up to 40mm of rain, much to the delight of firefighters.

“It’s enabled us to focus on parts of the island that didn’t receive as much rain as we would have hoped, but we have been working really hard to consolidate work.”

“While the rain has been occurring, we’ve been suspending operations. When the rain stops we have fire crews right back out there, on the fire line.

“We have a multitude of fire crews, both Parks and Wildlife and QFES, working on that fire daily.

“We have a control line around the fire and most of it is contained and fire crews have been working with aircraft to flatten that out.

“What that enables us to do, if there is a risk in the next weeks where we have really hot temperatures and winds, it significantly reduces the risk of a fire coming off any unburnt land.”

While he was confident of the progress firefighters have made in battling the fire, Mr Barber said there was still more work to go in extinguishing the blaze.

“We can’t thank the Fraser Island community enough … they’ve been encouraging and supporting the firefighters because they know the value of what they are doing.”

“The collaboration between the Parks and Wildlife, QFES and Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation has been tremendous.

“We are working really hard to transition the island back to normality … given we’re only a couple of weeks before Christmas.”