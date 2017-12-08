Light bulb moments are teacher's highlight

GROWING up, Jessica Metcalfe knew exactly what she wanted to do with her life - to make a difference in a child's life.

And for the past 12 years as a teacher, she has done exactly that.

A teacher at Torbanlea State School, Ms Metcalfe said she adored the profession as it was filled with passionate and dedicated people.

"I strive and take pride in building positive relationships with kids and igniting that love of learning and reading," she said.

"I love seeing the moment the light bulb switches on and everything falls in place for the kids."

Ms Metcalfe began her teaching career at Maryborough Central where she taught for five years.

She was then transferred to Torbanlea State School which she said was a "blessing in disguise".

"The staff and teachers have given me so many opportunities to grow professionally and personally," she said.

"They've given me so much knowledge and there's wisdom hidden in people all around the school."

Now leaving Torbanlea to head to Gympie, Ms Metcalfe spent her final day at the school as any other teacher would - cleaning up her classroom.

However, she is looking forward to seeing a new batch of students come 2018.

"I love seeing the smile on the students faces everyday," she said.

"It's so rewarding."