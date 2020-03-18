Menu
BIG PRIZE: Miriam Vale Hotel publican Mitch Brennan plans to donate funds raised to local sports clubs.
Community

Light-hearted gesture amid COVID-19 crisis

Kaitlyn Smith
18th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
THE PUBLICIAN of a beloved Central Queensland watering hole has managed to find a brighter side to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner of Miriam Vale Hotel Mitch Brennan has made the decision to switch up his weekly meat tray raffle in favour of a much hotter commodity.

Taking place every Friday, punters at the establishment are invited to take their chance in the raffle to win a half-dozen toilet rolls.

Demand for toilet rolls, along with other basis staples, surged since the COVID-19 pandemic grew in severity with many stores now forced to implement rules of limited purchasing.

While recognising the severity of the pandemic, Mr Brennan said his intention was not to be insensitive but to instead find some humour to combat increasing fears of the potentially deadly virus.

"I don't know what inspired me really. I just thought about it, there's so much seriousness surrounding this coronavirus issue.

"I just thought someone needs to put a tongue in cheek about the whole thing"

Money raised from the light-hearted initiative will go to a great cause, with Mr Brennan eager to donate funds to local sports clubs as many of them announce temporary closures amid COVID-19.

coronavirus covid-19
