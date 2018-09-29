Light leaders bag the catch

BIGGER tides earlier in the week provided some great fishing.

As we move away from the moon it may be a little more challenging to tempt a bite, particularly if the clear water conditions continue.

Light leaders and subtle presentations are a must.

BURRUM

THE Burrum had some clear conditions in the upper reaches which has made fishing a little tricky in the more popular spots.

Dropping leader size to allow for the cleaner conditions saw results.

Grunter, flathead, trevally and whiting were reported with fresh baits working best.

Out the front, school mackerel were found around the beacons and on the Eight Mile with a few queenfish and golden trevally in the mix.

URANGAN PIER

OFF Urangan Pier Spanish mackerel, school mackerel, longtail tuna and flathead were reported.

Metal spoons were best for the mackerel with some good numbers about.

Fishing live baits under balloons was effective on the longtail tuna.

On the flathead, fishing live pike around the pylons was successful.

GIRLS' BEST FRIEND: Georgie caught this diamond trevally while fly fishing the Sandy Strait. Contributed

LOCAL REEFS

AS WATER temperatures rise, sweetlip will be a great target, the channel hole, Boags hole, the arty and samies are great locations to start looking for grass sweetlip.

Blue parrot will start getting active, along with reef dwellers like coral trout, blackall, cod and golden trevally.

Other catches from the local reefs were snapper, cod, blackall and golden trevally.

SANDY STRAIT

IN THE straits, grunter were in excellent numbers.

Fishing soft plastics in the holes of the creeks saw great results. Other species about were flathead, tailor, jew, whiting and bream.

In the Mary system, try some live bits around Beaver Rock for a salmon, along with trolling hard body lures.

PLATYPUS BAY

IN PLATYPUS Bay, golden trevally, snapper, cobia, blackall and scarlets were reported.

If you are after a feed of scarlets try using live pike to entice the bigger specimens.

WIDE GROUNDS

THE wide grounds were a little quiet, with the main catches being snapper, trevally, cod, scarlets and a few Spanish mackerel.