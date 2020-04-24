Light up Dawn Service with candles of remembrance

SOLEMN REMEMBRANCE: Ex-serviceman and Bolton Clarke Baycrest Retirement Hervey Bay residents, from left, John Toonen, Ken McKie and Don “Shorty” Shaw will light up today’s Anzac Day Dawn Service with candles donated from Paisley Park Early Learning Centre. Picture: Alistair Brightman

SOLEMN REMEMBRANCE: Ex-serviceman and Bolton Clarke Baycrest Retirement Hervey Bay residents, from left, John Toonen, Ken McKie and Don “Shorty” Shaw will light up today’s Anzac Day Dawn Service with candles donated from Paisley Park Early Learning Centre. Picture: Alistair Brightman

EX-SERVICEMAN John Toonen, Don “Shorty” Shaw and Ken McKie will light up their Anzac Day Dawn Service tomorrow with candles of remembrance donated by Paisley Park Early Learning Centre.

The learning centre had donated Anzac Day packages including a candle and Anzac biscuits for the veterans and residents at the Bolton Clarke Baycrest retirement village.

Ken McKie served with 101 Field Workshop as an electrical technician in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967 and did National Service in 1955.

“It’s a lovely gesture and heartwarming when I see children working on wreaths because the Vietnam veterans were treated so poorly when they came back,” Mr McKie said.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Australia’s Anzac Day services have all been called off this year but has inspired Australian’s to mark commemorations at home to pay their respects while keeping safe from the virus.

Around the country, people tomorrow morning will go outside and “Light up the Dawn”.

Don Shaw was not afraid to blow his own tune being a bugler and had a sense of humour about his time in the army.

“At first I had no intention of being a soldier at the time and playing the cornet and it was suggested I join the Citizen Military Force which I did in 1950.

“I transferred across to the regular army to an infantry band in 1955 but found out I had to carry these huge packs around in it,” Mr Shaw said.

“But I loved it, miss it and I would do it again if I could,” he said.

Mr Shaw was a regular bugle player since he first played Last Post on its 25th anniversary of Anzac Day and retired from playing during 1988.

Mr Toonen said everything happening at the moment had made it difficult for Anzac Day commemorations.

“For people to think of us and it's a very different way of sharing remembrance and respect,” he said.

Mr Toonen served with 8 RAR in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970 and will carry out the Dawn Service ceremonies.

“There will be a boom box speaker to play the music and we will do the Dawn Service according to Anzac Day protocols,” Mr Toonen said.

Paisley Park Early learning Centre director Jodie Michelle said it was important for the children to understand and connect what Anzac Day was about.

“To do this for the residents and veterans at the retirement centre was great for the children to help them to learn about Anzac Day,” Ms Michelle said.

Retirement Village manager Sally Zentveld said it was great to see a connections between older and younger generations with the Anzac Day packages.