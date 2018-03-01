Light urges residents to be prepared before disaster strikes

THE wet season is in full swing and Fraser Coast Disaster Management Councillor Rolf Light is urging residents to review their What-If Plans.



"Checking that your emergency plan is current should be an annual activity at this time of year," Cr Light said.



"It is important to remain vigilant and be prepared for emergency situations such as cyclones, severe storms and floods that may occur in our region.



"Despite the Fraser Coast's idyllic lifestyle, there are occasions when our community is affected by a disaster, whether natural or otherwise."



To assist people in preparing to counter such events, Council has prepared a Fraser Coast Emergency Guide that includes nine fact sheets with relevant information.

SEVERE WEATHER: North Queensland braces for severe thunderstorms

Cr Light said the Fraser Coast Council's Disaster Management team's new Disaster Dashboard was expected to go live in coming weeks.

"The Disaster Dashboard provides the community with a one-stop portal to access information when severe weather or disaster events occur," he said.

"Instead of searching multiple websites to gain information, the Disaster Dashboard will capture all relevant feeds from weather agencies such as the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) to the one site, enabling people to make informed decisions more efficiently.

"We encourage people to like Council's Fraser Coast Disaster Coordination Centre Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FCRCdisaster to receive alerts during a disaster or emergency.

"The Facebook news feed will also alert people when the Disaster Dashboard goes live."