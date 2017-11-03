Lighter winds bring fishers out to have a good look around

Zac hooked this beaut diamond trevally while out on charter with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing recently.

Zac hooked this beaut diamond trevally while out on charter with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing recently. andrew chorley

A LITTLE more stability in the weather has been a good change this week.

Lighter winds made way for anglers to get out and have a good look around after the recent rains.

Generally, the fishing has been a little slow, but in the long term we should see some great catches.

BURRUM

The Burrum is still running fresh in the upper reaches, towards the mouth and whiting, flathead and grunter have been reported.

Out the front, queenfish have been caught around the channel markers and on the Burrum 8-Mile.

Tuna, golden trevally and blackall have also been caught out on the Burrum 8-Mile.

LOCAL REEFS

The shallow reefs have begun to fire with grunter, sweetlip, coral trout and cod coming from the reefs around Point Vernon.

When the water clears we should also see some more mackerel turn up there with the odd grey mackerel being reported.

On the deeper reefs, squire and sweetlip have been the main catches.

HUGE: Paul Josephson hooked this 10kg cobia on a whole pilchard while out on the water near Wathumba. undefined

The fishing has been quiet in the strait on the reefs, but should pick up this week.

The odd mac tuna can also be found in the shipping channels taking small slugs with a quick retrieve.

WIDE GROUNDS

The wide grounds such as the 25 Fathom Hole and Southern Gutters have been out of reach of late due to strong winds but should fish well when the weather comes good.

Last reports from out there were of good fishing for coral trout, sweetlip and a few snapper on the more northerly grounds.

PLATYPUS BAY

Things have been hit-and-miss in Platypus Bay of late.

Tuna seem to be here one day, gone the next.

Southeast winds should bring them in closer to Fraser Island making them more accessible.

\

Mostly mac tuna have been in the schools with the odd longtail in the mix.

The bottom fishing has been quiet with a few scarlets, golden trevally and blackall being reported.

SANDY STRAIT

With the dirty water of the strait reports have been limited.

Whiting will be active on the bigger tides this week with anglers fishing at night getting the best results.

Fishing the lower reaches of the Mary and down the strait has seen a few good salmon caught the last few days as the water begins to clean up a bit.

Putting the pots in will be a great idea. With muddies on the move crabs can be found in some more accessible areas than usual.

URANGAN PIER

Broad bar mackerel to 6kg and queenfish have been reported coming in off the pier on live baits.

The first channel will be a good option for whiting with the surrounding beaches also worth a look.