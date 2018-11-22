Lighting way for the future of M'boro

BETTER BUSINESS: Peter Robbins from Watkins Electrical believes better business in Maryborough is supporting the community with apprenticeship opportunities and investing to improve old

FOR WATKINS Electrical, running a local business also means investing in their town and community's next generation.

Specialising in all things electrical, the Adelaide St business has been servicing Maryborough and surrounds sine 1951.

Watkins Electrical employs nine tradesmen, five apprentices and four administration staff to man 11 vans with store fronts in Maryborough and now Hervey Bay.

Co-owners Peter Robbins and Peter Stocks have been in the industry since they left school passing their knowledge onto about 20 apprentices in their time at the home-grown business.

"I am Maryborough born and bred,” Mr Robbins laughed.

"I love Maryborough because of the laid back community and the fact it was a great place to raise a family.

"I think over the years we have been in contact with most of the community through their home or business.

"We pride ourselves on our quality work and reliability.”

The business is open Monday to Friday and offers a 24-hour breakdown service.

"We do everything from electrical installations and maintenance work on the big three areas of residential, commercial and industrial,” Mr Robbins said.

"We also do split system installation, solar design and installation.

"We have recently expanded the business to Hervey Bay with a store on Boast Harbour Dr to service both areas.”

The next step for the electrics experts is to move their Maryborough office across the road to an older building they plan to refurbish.

"We are looking to move in the nest 12 months to the old building across the street,” he said.

"It is very exciting because we are planning to do it up and make it look lovely and we will have more space.

"I think it has been a bit run down and I would love to invest in the community and bring it up to scratch.”

Mr Robbins said his fondest memories of his working life include helping young people establish themselves in the region by up skilling in their trades.

"By offering them opportunities it keeps people in the community instead of moving away.

"Watching apprentices grow and stay in the industry is the best thing.

"The biggest change in the industry is the technology which is also good because it means the older guys who aren't as fluent get to learn something from the younger generation.

"Then they learn from us about the trade. The old and the new work together to get it done.”

To contact Watkins Electrical call 4121 4294.