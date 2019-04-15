Lightning display at St James Lutheran College

SKILLS AND DRILLS:Netball clinic at St. James Lutheran College with Sunshine Coast Lightning players Laura Scherian and Maddy McAuliffe.

Alistair Brightman

NETBALL:

Lightning struck twice at St James Lutheran College on Sunday.

The school is creating a partnership with the Sunshine Coast Lightning to assist in developing the netball program in the school

The two time Suncorp Super Netball Champions sent players Maddie McAuliffe and Laura Scherian up the highway for the initial clinic.

Helen Price the teacher tasked with the netball elective at the school was excited to see the players working with the St James players.

"It is an awesome thing for the region, the school and netball,” Price said.

"It is about encouraging our players to develop their netball skills and expand their knowledge,” she said.

Over 20 students aged between 11 and 17 years of age attended the clinic.

Senior student Isabelle Baumamis attended to assist younger students and further her own netball knowledge.

"It is really good to see the younger players learning new skills,” Baumamis said.

Baumamis has recently switched from the Bay Bullets club netball side to play with the new St James Lutheran College club team.

"I am really enjoying the new environment playing for St James,” she said.

The Lightning's Laura Scherian was enthusiastic about the players from the school.

"It is awesome betting out to regional centres and seeing the local talent on display,” Scherian said.

"There are plenty of smiling faces here this morning which is great to see,” she said.

Scherian understands the significance of these visits to the players.

"It is important that regional athletes realise that they don't have to move away from home to be succeed,” she said.

Scherian also enjoys the opportunity to spend time with the younger players outside of just doing drills.

"It is so important to interact with the players on a personal level as well as the court,” she said.

The Super Netball Champion can't wait for her season to start in two weeks time.

"We are off to Melbourne to play the Magpies,” Scherian said.

The Lightning will have some new fans cheering them on.