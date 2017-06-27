Lightning strike: Bassett to host M'boro netball sessions

GRAND FINAL BOUND: Lightning's Caitlin Bassett during the major semi-final Super Netball match between the Melbourne Vixens and the Sunshine Coast.

FRASER Coast netballers are about to rub shoulders with one of the sport's rising stars.

Shooter for the Sunshine Coast Lightning Caitlin Bassett will be hosting two netball clinics in Maryborough tomorrow, with the chance for players to learn additional skills from her classes.

Basett, who took the Sunshine Coast Lightning to premiership in the first season, is hosting the clinics as part of her tour through Central Queensland.

The netball champ has additional workshops planned for Bundaberg, Gladstone and Gympie.

Breakaways Division 1 coach Soraya Dredge said the sessions would be invaluable for the aspiring young players in the region.

"It gives these kids the aspiration to go even further in their netball career, gives them that extra bit of confidence,” Dredge said.

"We have a lot of young and talented players in the region; for some of them, this could be the stepping stone for the next part of the professional scene.”

Dredge said the skills that could be gained from the workshops would be sure to give the kids a leading edge in their upcoming competitions.

Bassett began her humble career at West Coast Fever, before joining the Lightning for its inaugural season at Super Netball.

But her true claim to fame is on the international scene, where she was part of two Netball World Championship-winning sides in 2011 and 2015.

The first session for ages 8-11 will run from 8am-10am tomorrow, while a second session for players aged 12 and over will run from 11am-1pm.

The sessions cost $60 per player.