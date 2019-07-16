Menu
CONTACT: Sunshine Coast Lightning with local netballers at the Hervey Bay netball courts at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.
Netball

Lightning strikes Hervey Bay netballers on the Fraser Coast

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
16th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
NETBALL: Clear skies with the cold are not the usual weather conditions for watching lightning.

The conditions did not stop Hervey Bay residents reporting seeing lightning at two locations yesterday.

Representatives of the Suncorp Super Netball team held clinics and academy sessions in Hervey Bay yesterday.

Sunshine Coast Lightning community and fan engagement manager Georgia Galton believes it is important that the team go out into the community.

"We are a regional team and it is important that we give back to the regional communities that support us,” Galton said.

"With the Netball World Cup currently under-way, the break gives us a fantastic opportunity to get out into the community.”

The Lightning spent yesterday hosting a Confident Girls Foundation session at the Hervey Bay PCYC.

The Confident Girls Foundation is all about giving girls the opportunity to thrive.

Netball Australia have joined forced with community groups to organise inclusive netball programs around Australia - breaking down gender bias, removing financial barriers and creating leadership opportunities.

The players and coaching staff then travelled to the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct to host a USC Netball Academy session .

Hervey Bay Netball Association president Eddie Anderson believes it was a great opportunity for local netball players.

"It is great to showcase Hervey Bay Netball's relationship with the Lightning and how our junior players are benefiting,” Anderson said.

"We can't thank the Lightning enough for working with our young players and our USC Academy and Sapphires.”

Anderson believe it can only be a positive for the wider netball community.

"I have already seen improvement this year in our players,” he said.

The Sunshine Coast Lightning will complete their local tour this morning with an open training session between 8-9.30am.

