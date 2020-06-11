Lights, camera, return of sport action

Glenn Hanson (Pres. Hervey Bay OzTag) with councillors Jade Wellings and Darren Everard at the Sports Precinct. Photo: Alistair Brightman.

NEW developments at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct have come at the right time as community sports prepare for a return to action.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic bringing many major social and sporting events to a grinding halt in recent months, crews have been hard at work upgrading some of the facilities at the Wood Rd precinct.

A new sun shelter has been installed near the OzTag fields while lighting infrastructure will also go up to allow more games and practise sessions to take place at night.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said the million dollar upgrade of lighting and fields over the next few months would improve the venue for local players and help attract more major sporting events.

“We embarked on this project because the region had a significant shortfall of sporting fields and it’s been heartening to see how thousands of local netball, soccer and OzTag players and their families have embraced the new facilities,” he said.

With an extra 50,000 people expected to call the Fraser Coast home over the next 20 to 30 years, Cr Everard said it was important sport and entertainment facilities met current and future demand.

“The new community shelter will help protect OzTag players and their families from the sun, while the new lights that will be installed will allow more games and training at night,” he said.

Member for Maryborough, Bruce Saunders said the project was supported by the State Government’s Works for Queensland program.

“Across the three rounds of the $600-million program, the Fraser Coast Regional Council has received almost $40 million,” he said.

Councillor Jade Wellings said the new lighting at two of the fields would be followed by three field upgrades involving site preparation, turf, top soil, drainage and irrigation works.

“This new work will represent a major capital improvement to the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct and is being supported by a $914,000 Works for Queensland grant from the State Government,” she said.

The council will engage with the community on the vision and priorities for stage two of the precinct.

Meanwhile, Hervey Bay OzTag president Glenn Hanson said the lighting of the field would provide the club with more of a home base.

“It’s been tough having to hire fields from other sporting codes over the past 10 years,” Mr Hanson explained.

He thanked the council and the state government for investing in projects that benefit local sports and clubs.