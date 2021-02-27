Lights installed at one of M’boro’s busiest intersections

The installation of traffic lights at one of Maryborough's busiest intersections and the road in front of the Maryborough Hospital has been completed as part of a $1.5 million Fraser Coast Regional Council project.

Walker St and Neptune St are reopening to two way traffic on Friday after the completion of the six month project.

“This major upgrade will deliver significant benefits for the people of Maryborough and I thank everyone for their patience while this work has been underway,” he said.

“There have been a range of components to this project including a road reconstruction of Walker Street from Neptune Street to Yaralla Street, a new footpath and the installation of traffic lights at the Walker and Neptune streets intersection.

“The new traffic lights will make it safer for motorists travelling along Neptune Street from the south to the north where visibility is an issue.

“There are also safety improvements for pedestrians. A new 210 metre footpath has been built and the existing mid-block pedestrian crossing near the Maryborough Hospital has been removed to encourage pedestrians to cross safely at the new traffic lights instead.

“Council is determined to build better communities by delivering quality services and infrastructure, and projects like this are a great example of how we are working to achieve those outcomes.”

The Walker Street road reconstruction has included pavement improvements, asphalt surfacing, stormwater drainage, line-marking, lighting, footpaths and the installation of a bus stop.

Ten new Water Sensitive Urban Design street trees have been included on the southern side of Walker Street.

Local company SGQ was contracted to deliver the project for the council.