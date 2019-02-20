Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Incredible whale encounter filmed in Antarctic.
Incredible whale encounter filmed in Antarctic.
Pets & Animals

‘Like a cat’: Incredible whale encounter

by NZ Herald
20th Feb 2019 12:32 PM

A scientist has used a "whalfie stick" - that's a whale selfie stick - to capture incredible footage of killer whales roaming at the edges of Antarctica's sea ice.

The encounter happened last week in the final few hours of Dr Regina Eisert's research for this season in the Ross Sea region Marine Protected Area.

The marine mammal expert from New Zealand's University of Canterbury was standing on the edge of the sea ice collecting biopsy samples from adult whales when a juvenile Type-C killer whale made its approach.

"I put my whalfie stick in the water as soon as I saw it come close and waited to see what would happen," she said.

"It made a beeline for it, bumped the camera with its nose, opened its mouth and showed me a piece toothfish inside, as though it was trying to get me to take it.

"It was really special, the only way I can describe it is like when a cat offers you a mouse," she says.

You can watch the moment in the video above.

The research is supported by Antarctica New Zealand and the Pew Charitable Trust through a Marine Conservation Fellowship.
The research is supported by Antarctica New Zealand and the Pew Charitable Trust through a Marine Conservation Fellowship.

Dr Eisert has spent this Antarctic season studying Type-C killer whales in order to gain an understanding of how many there are in the region, where they live and what they eat.

Her research focuses on the Ross Sea region Marine Protected Area, and how the whales would be affected by a change in toothfish availability due to fishing.

The moment was made all the more poignant for her because of this.

"Here I am carrying out research to help protect the Ross Sea region and find out whether or not the whales eat toothfish, and one comes up showing me it does.

"Whales are highly social and there has been an instance in the past where a leopard seal offered a diver a penguin, but I've never had an experience quite like this," she says.

This article originally appeared on The New Zealand Herald and was reproduced with permission.

animals antarctic editors picks incredible encounter whales

Top Stories

    No need for panic buying as cyclone approaches

    premium_icon No need for panic buying as cyclone approaches

    Weather Cr Light, who is part of the Fraser Coast's disaster management group, said there was no need for people to panic.

    • 20th Feb 2019 1:05 PM
    MONSTER TIDES: Flash flooding as full moon beats Oma to it

    premium_icon MONSTER TIDES: Flash flooding as full moon beats Oma to it

    News King tides have hit the Fraser Coast ahead of Cyclone Oma

    • 20th Feb 2019 12:02 PM
    CYCLONE WATCH: Boaties, swimmers urged to exercise caution

    premium_icon CYCLONE WATCH: Boaties, swimmers urged to exercise caution

    Weather On Saturday, winds up to 40 knots were expected.

    Why a Latin dance teacher wants to bring it to Burrum

    premium_icon Why a Latin dance teacher wants to bring it to Burrum

    Community Imagine feeling confident and sexy while having fun and getting fit.