‘Like a category 1 cyclone’: Region warned to brace for rain
UPDATE 6PM:
Authorities have issued a blunt warning to residents not to treat dangerous weather conditions "like a playground" as the worst of the rainfall is yet to come.
Parts of southeast Queensland, including the Sunshine Coast, have been told to prepare now for severe conditions set to slam the region over the next 24 hours.
❌SEVERE WEATHER WARNING❌— Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) December 13, 2020
Periods of heavy rainfall tonight & Monday that may lead to flash flooding are expected to redevelop south of about Noosa.
Abnormally high tides & damaging winds are possible.
Call 132 500 for SES assistance or dial Triple Zero (000) in an emergency. pic.twitter.com/0KKfnYhSsO
Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said the significant weather event would continue to bring heavy rain, gale-force winds and the possibility of localised flash flooding from Bundaberg down to the south coast.
"The rains are here and they're coming significantly and in a very heavy, severe way," he said.
"I'm told by the bureau that whilst this is not a cyclone, many of the impacts from this weather event will be similar to a category 1 cyclone event."
Mr Ryan said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and SES crews were on standby to respond to any incidents if needed.
It comes after more than 520 requests for SES assistance were made since Saturday night across the state.
Parents were urged to ensure their children don't enter the water in the dangerous conditions.
"This is not a playground. So whether it's localised flooding or flash flooding … keep your kids away," Mr Ryan said.
Ares of concern included the Mary River, Noosa River and Sunshine Coast river and creeks.
"We've already seen significant falls in that Gold Coast area over the last 24 hours, there will be significant falls over southeast Queensland over the next 24 hours," Mr Ryan said.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Greg Leach said any further rain may lead to low-level or flash flooding and encouraged residents to not drive anywhere.
"If you don't need to be on the road, stay off the road in the next 24 hours if you can," he said.
"If you must travel around and you come across flood water, please don't drive through floodwater.
"The roads are going to be slippery and dangerous so we urge you to keep off the road."
Just under 100 homes on the Sunshine Coast remain without power.
UPDATE 3.30pm:
Energex crews are working hard to restore the power to hundreds of homes and businesses on the Coast.
About 179 customers in Cooloolabin, Eumundi, Kiamba and Yandina remain without electricity after more than 500 residents were affected about 2.30pm.
Powerlines and trees have fallen across Eudlo Flats Rd at Diddillibah as residents are urged to drive to the conditions.
UPDATE 2.30pm:
More than 500 homes and businesses on the Coast are again without power as wild weather unleashes on the region.
Energex advised there are currently outages in Beerwah, Bridges, Cooloolabin, Eumundi, Kiamba, Reesville and Wootha.
Yandina is the most affected area with about 241 customers without power due to the severe weather conditions.
An Energex spokesman said power lines had fallen on Solway Dr at Sunshine Beach but no outages were caused by the damage.
He said crews were investigating the cause while TransLink advised passengers that the bus stops on Solway Dr and Bryan St were temporarily unavailable due to the fallen lines.
It's been a busy few hours in the wet weather for paramedics on the Coast after two separate single-vehicle crashes, one at Eerwah Vale and another at Mooloolaba.
Beaches at Alexandra Headland, Boardwalk, Bokarina, Bribie Island, Currimundi, Coolum, Dicky Beach, Kawana, Kings Beach, Marcoola, Maroochydore, Mooloolaba, Mudjimba, Peregian, Sunrise, Sunshine, Twin Waters Wurtulla and Yandina are all closed.
A severe weather warning remains in place for the Coast as the heavy downpour continues.
UPDATE 11.30am:
Power has been restored to hundreds of homes on the Coast but the region isn't out of the woods yet with more wild weather conditions on the way.
An Energex spokesman said customers in Valdora, Yandina Creek and North Arm were now the most affected by a power outage.
He said crews were working to identify the cause while about 323 homes and businesses were without electricity.
More outages are expected across Queensland as wild weather continues to lash the southeast.
"With a combination of the rain and wind, you end up with tree branches falling over," the spokesman said.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers had blocked off Centenary Heights Rd in Coolum Beach due to a fallen powerline.
Residents are urged to drive to the conditions.
EARLIER:
Massive rainfall totals are expected and thousands of homes are without power on the Coast as residents are warned to brace for the heavy downpour still to come.
Weather bureau forecaster Rosa Hoff said intense rainfall was recorded at the Gold Coast while the worst was yet to reach Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.
Isolated falls of 150mm were predicted from Coolangatta to the Sunshine Coast, with heavier falls of about 200mm possible.
Ms Hoff said the Coast had recorded rainfall totals between 30mm to 40mm in the 24 hours leading up to 9am on Sunday, but there was "certainly some good scope" for those totals to increase.
"We saw some of that heaviest rainfall fall in the small hours of this morning overnight, but it's likely that we'll see rainy hours continuing in a less intense form through the day today, then reintensifying tonight with potentially even higher totals expected for the Sunshine Coast," she said.
Energex has advised thousands of residents in the Sunshine Coast region are without power, particularly in the Buderim area, with the cause currently under investigation.
Flash flooding warnings are in place stretching from the Gold Coast to the Sunshine Coast as rapidly worsening wild weather lashes the region.
A dedicated cohort of stall holders were clinging onto their market gazebos at the Fishermans Rd Markets on Sunday.
Bli Bli farmers Graham and Jillian McMartin were among those serving a trickle of customers.
"The farmers are here and the sheep are home in bed," Mr McMartin called to another stall holder who was trying to pack up.
The weather bureau has warned of dangerous winds and surf conditions and abnormally high tides from the Fraser Coast to the Gold Coast.
The beach is currently closed at Alexandra Headland.
Ms Hoff said a flood watch was also in place and encouraged residents to follow the safety advice of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Surf Live Saving Queensland.
"That's active for today and into tomorrow, just as heavy rainfall is expected across the region which could lead to river rises," she said.
"Definitely follow the safety advice of Surf Live Saving Queensland, which includes considering staying out of the water and consider avoiding walking near surf-exposed areas.
"The dangerous surf conditions are expected to make the coastal activities dangerous and hazardous, and those sort of activities include rock fishing, surfing, boating and swimming are all within the hazard region for this weather we are experiencing."
It'll be a cool day for Coast residents with temperatures likely to be about 5C below average.
"Part of that is because we have such a good southerly air flow which is bringing up cold air from the south, and also a lot of cloud cover is going to help keep the sun away as well," Ms Hoff said.
She said conditions should warm up by Monday and continue through to the rest of the week.
Rainfall totals from 9am Saturday to 8am Sunday:
Mooloolah Station:
Bald Knob: 24mm
Landsborough: 35mm
Ewen Maddock Dam: 21mm
Palmview: 35mm
Sippy Downs: 30mm
Tanawha: 33mm
Mountain Creek: 41mm
Pelican Waters: 27mm
Bells Ck North: 30mm
Bells Ck South: 35mm
Beerwah: 28mm
Glass House Mountains: 23mm
Maroochy Station:
Eumundi: 10mm
Wappa Dam: 14mm
Yandina: 12mm
Mapleton: 12mm
Yandina Creek: 28mm
Doonan Creek: 24mm
Coolum West: 33mm
West Woombye: 16mm
Nambour: 22mm
Palmwoods: 18mm
Diddillibah: 27mm
Bli Bli: 26mm
Eudlo: 20mm
Maroochydore: 25mm
Sunshine Coast Airport: 38mm
Noosa Station:
Lake Cooroibah: 31mm
Mount Tinbeerwah: 21mm
Tewantin: 37mm
Mary Station:
Maleny: 37mm
Cooroy: 21mm
Lake Macdonald Dam: 16mm
Pomona: 9mm